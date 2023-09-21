After the September 20 notification by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which announced the reduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 cut-off percentile to zero, sharp comments from the medical community have hit X (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday, September 20, the MCC released an official notice making this announcement, which came after several pleas for cut-off reduction from medical associations.

While some doctors’ associations have lauded this new move, many from the medical community have shown deep concerns regarding the notice, calling it “bizarre” and “impractical”. While some netizens took their concerns to X, others shared funny, witty reactions and memes to the notice. Here are a few examples:

@psychidiaries: With the cut-off for NEET PG being reduced to ZERO, students now have a choice- Either spend day and night studying during MBBS and earn a PG seat, or you could work part time, do some entrepreneurship, earn money, and buy a PG seat directly! #NEETPG

@abidsensibull: Please exercise, eat well, sleep well, etc. Don’t even think of getting sick. #NEETPG cut off for medical payment seats is 0 percentile, or negative 40 marks. Good luck not dying, people

@DrDhruvchauhan: The current decision to reduce NEET PG cut off to “ - 40 marks ” should not concern doctors. It should concern the general public more and who are still silent over the issue . Your health is being traded in the market of Private mafias and politicians openly

Here are a few memes:

@MK_Chaudhary04: Murder of merit #NEETPG

@boneteacher: #NEETPG

@birdonroad: What great country we live in. MCC Making the eligibility criteria to participate in the counselling to "ZERO" percentile are made eligible to attend the counselling. Ridiculous to believe these people can become doctors who will put MD/MS before their names.