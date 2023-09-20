Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, Wednesday, September 20, announced that his government will be launching a new scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to youth for self-employment. The new scheme has been named Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom.

The CM informed that the registration for the scheme would start from September 23-24. This was announced in a video conference held by Sarma with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

The officials said that the details of the scheme were deliberated during a meeting before giving it a go-ahead. "The Chief Minister later told mediapersons that the new scheme would provide financial assistance for Rs 2 lakh each to two lakh youth for making them self-independent," a statement from the CMO said.

Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political, Ravi Kota and Resident Commissioner, MS Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.

Along with this good news, however, the grim incident of a student's death by suicide at NIT Silchar on September 14 still looms large. The tension on the campus is escalating, as per news reports, and in the latest turn of events, students have written to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention. The students, who started an indefinite hunger strike on Monday, September 18, are demanding the resignation of Dean of Academics BK Roy for his alleged involvement in the student's death.