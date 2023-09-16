A school ceiling in a government school caved and it is reported that one labourer was killed. Giving more details, the police said, one labourer was killed and three others sustained injuries after the ceiling of an under-repair room in a government senior secondary school in Baran district caved in on September 16, Saturday morning, as stated in a report by PTI.

The deceased labourer was identified as Pappulal Kumhar (55), a resident of Seeswali town in Baran district. One of the injured men is critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added. Further, they said four labourers were engaged in repairing a damaged room ceiling of a government senior secondary school in Seeswali town on Saturday morning.

"Around 11 am, the under-repair ceiling of stone slabs caved in killing Pappulal on the spot and leaving three others injured," police said. After knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the four labourers out from the debris with the help of a GCB machine and rushed them to the local hospital.

Disclosing more details, police present at the rescue operation said that doctors declared Pappulal dead and referred one another, identified as Gourdhanlal (55), to MBS hospital in Kota due to his critical condition. The other two labourers with minor injuries were under treatment at Seeswali Hospital, he added.



Post-mortem of the deceased was underway and a report on the matter was yet to be lodged, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.