A moment of pride has arrived for Odisha's KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) as 14 students of the university were selected in the Indian squad to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 in China.



KISS and KIIT University created history with the feat as among 1,102 universities in India, these colleges from Odisha have sent the maximum number of students to the 13th Asian Games. The university, after such an achievement, has set an example for other educational institutions to promote and develop the sports ecosystem for improving the scenario of sports in the country.



Not only this, the university has produced 13 Olympians so far and here is the list of prominent sports persons from the university, as stated by Dr Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports of KIIT University



1) C A Bhavani Devi (fencing)

2) Amit Rohidas (Hockey)

3) Sajan Prakash (Swimming)

4) Anshika Bharati (Rowing)

5) Kishore Jena (Javelin)

6) Tejinder Pal (Shot put)

7) Priyanka Goswami, Sandeep Kumar (20km race walk)

8) Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon)

9) Amlan Borgohain (200m)

10) Hupi Majhi, Dumuni Marndi, Mama Naik and Tarulata Naik (Women's rugby)



Dr Achyut Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, congratulated the sports persons and said that the athletes are a source of pride for not only the university but also the entire state as well.



He further extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, for extending all possible support for the development of sports and athletes, including the announcement of cash awards for Odisha's 13 athletes who are going to participate in the Asian Games, with seven of the recipients hailing from KIIT and KISS.