Disciplinary action was taken against two teenage students as they were allegedly a part of a nuptial arrangement on their college premises, reports The New Indian Express. A video of both the students surfaced on the internet and went viral after it showed them getting married as per Odia rituals.



The incident is from the campus of Raghunath Samabaya Mahavidyalaya in Nayagarh and the students in the video belong to the junior college.



The campus comprises students of both Plus II and Plus III studying together. Officials of the college said while the girl who got married belongs to Plus II first-year vocational course, the boy and the other girls are students of Plus II first-year.



The 30-second video shows a boy applying vermillion on the forehead of the girl and bangles in her hands amid the singing of hymns by three of her friends. The boy and the girl then proceed to take blessings from their group of friends. The minor students can also be seen wearing identity cards around their necks.



Principal jumped to action

Rajkishore Sahoo, Principal of the junior college said that he has initiated disciplinary action against two minor students who got married on the campus and the other girls who attended the event and recorded it on their mobile phones.



He added that the video had come to their notice yesterday, but so far, there has been no complaint about it yet. He stated that action would be taken against the students as an explanation has been sought from them.



"We have taken the suo moto cognizance of the matter and discussed it with the advisory committee of the college. The students and their parents have been called for a meeting tomorrow and an explanation has been sought from them," the principal added.



Meanwhile, social media users have criticised the college management for indiscipline on the campus.