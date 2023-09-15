On the eleventh Foundation Day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner, Rajasthan on Thursday, September 14, Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, expressed his views on the commercialisation of education and health, and said that it can never be in the interest of society, as per PTI.



He also revealed his hopes regarding the current situation and said that with the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the country could witness reforms within the educational sector.



While addressing the ceremony, Dhankar proclaimed that earlier education and health were not considered to be a part of business but now the situation has changed as people have started negating the importance of its sanctity and hence, it can never be in the interest of society.



In this context, the vice president said the National Education Policy, prepared after extensive brainstorming, will bring about a change in the situation.



The vice-president also said that today, India is reaching pinnacles and its voice is heard all over the world. This is a crucial time when emphasis should be on the growth of the nation.



"There was a time when the country barely had foreign currency reserves for 15 days of imports, but today the reserves are above USD 600 billion," he added.



According to an official statement, Dhankhar said that 10 years ago, India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today, it is one of the five largest economies.