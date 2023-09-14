More than 926 primary schools in Gujarat lack teaching staff, the State Assembly was informed today, Thursday, September 14. It also added that most of the schools in Gujarat are functioning with just one teacher, reports PTI.



As per the data shared,106 schools in Mahisagar district have just one teacher each, while the figures in other districts are:

- 105 schools in Kutch

- 84 in Tapi

- 46 in Devbhumi Dwarka

- 45 in Narmada

- 41 in Kheda district



There are other districts with an improved situation including:

- Botad, where only two schools are functioning with one teacher each

- Morbi (three schools)

- Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath (five schools each)

- Gandhinagar (six)

- Jamnagar (eight)



State Education Minister speaks

Kuber Dindor, the State Education Minister said that the reasons the schools were functioning with only one teacher were due to retirement, death, transfer and voluntary retirement.



Not only this, the other set of information revealed in the assembly stated that 7,906 classrooms are in a dilapidated condition in various granted and government-run schools across the state.



Based on the data given above, almost 6,539 are in government-run primary schools, 574 in granted secondary and higher secondary schools and 413 in granted secondary schools.



The government has assured the House that vacant posts in state-run primary schools will be filled at the earliest.