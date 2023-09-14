Election campaigners in Southeast Delhi's Nehru Nagar area allegedly thrashed a 19-year-old college student after he had refused to raise slogans in favour of their election campaign, the police said on Wednesday, September 13 as per PTI reports.



The youth, who is a BA final-year student of the college which is located at Nehru Nagar, was beaten up by a group of fellow students on September 5 when he was sitting near a water point.



What took place?

According to the police, around 1.55 pm, the boy had refused to accompany the students with their election campaign and raise slogans with them. After his refusal, the group started thrashing him, the complainant told police.



He further alleged that during the scuffle between him and other students, he had lost a gold chain.



Based on the complaint lodged by the youth, an FIR was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on September 7.



The police said that the matter is being probed.



After he informed police about the incident, they took him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre for treatment, the FIR stated.