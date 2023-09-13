In a shocking incident, a Class X student has been booked for allegedly pouring petrol on his classmate and setting him ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The incident took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the school premises.

The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim due to damage caused to his school bag, police probing the matter said. The injured student was rushed to Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) JN Medical College and Hospital. His condition was said to be stable, but with about 25 per cent burn injuries, as per a report by IANS.

Mohammad Wasim Ali, Proctor of AMU, said, “The incident took place at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University. The two classmates had some dispute after the bag of one of them was damaged by the other. The boy, whose bag was damaged, brought petrol from a motorcycle parked on the campus, poured it on his classmate and set him afire."

"The incident created panic on the school campus,” he added. The victim’s parents approached the Civil Lines police and lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused student is currently absconding as per IANS.