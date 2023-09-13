A private coaching institute teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was stripped and beaten up today, Wednesday, September 13, by a group of people, who alleged that he had indulged in obscene acts with a 17-year-old girl preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Later, the group took him to the police station.



"The teacher allegedly called the teenage girl to a cafe on the pretext of helping her in her studies. But when she reached the place, he indulged in obscene acts with her," Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said, adding that the accused teacher has been detained, as per a report by PTI.

After what happened at the cafe, a colleague teacher of the accused allegedly threatened the victim over the phone. He warned her of serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident, according to Yadav.

He added that a case is being registered against both teachers under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, a video of the thrashing incident has gone viral on social media. "The video of a group of people beating up the stripped teacher has come to our notice and appropriate legal action will be taken," the police official said, as per PTI.