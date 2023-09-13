Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal early on Wednesday, September 13, had said that he would inaugurate Punjab's first School of Eminence as part of his three-day visit to the state. After inaugurating the school, he addressed a massive public gathering in Amritsar.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said that he will inaugurate the school in Amritsar jointly with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann. "Now the poor people of Punjab will also start getting good education. We should participate in providing good education to a poor child — there is no greater virtuous work than this, there is no greater task of nation-building than this," he wrote, as noted in a report by PTI.

"I am very excited to see that school today. Now one by one, all the schools of Punjab will be made excellent," he added. In a statement on Tuesday, September 12, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the party-led government in Punjab will open 117 such Schools of Eminence throughout the state.

Earlier, the Punjab government had highlighted that the Schools of Eminence, which aim to “re-imagine education for holistic development of children and prepare them to be responsible citizens”, will be based on five broad pillars. These include human resource management, under which qualified, able and visionary principals would take charge of the schools.