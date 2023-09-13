A 16-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room in Kota's Vigyan Nagar area, police said on Wednesday, September 13. The deceased has been identified as Richa Sinha, who was preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) there.

The student was found dead on the night of Tuesday, September 12. The police received information about the incident at around 10.30 pm from the private hospital where she was taken, informed Amar Chand, an assistant sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Sinha, who hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand, was a Class XI student and enrolled in a coaching institute in the city. She came to Kota earlier this year, Chand said. He added that no suicide note was recovered from her room and the police are investigating the reason behind the suicide.

The student's body has been sent to MBS Hospital for post-mortem. This is the 23rd case of suicide by a coaching institute student in Kota this year alone. Fifteen students preparing for competitive exams killed themselves in Kota last year, as per PTI.

Last month, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot roped in a panel to discuss measures to prevent such incidents. The Kota district administration also mandated all hostels to install "suicide-proof" spring-based fans in response to the rising number of student suicide cases.