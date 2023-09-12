A government school teacher in West Bengal's Howrah district got into trouble and was thrashed after he punished a student for disobedience in the classroom. The incident occurred at Naoda Nayan Chandra Vidyapith.

According to sources from the school, the concerned student was spotted disturbing the entire class during an academic period. "When the teacher asked him to refrain from such behaviour, the latter refused. After which he was asked to leave the class as a punishment," a source said, as per a report by IANS.

Then, during recess, the student went out of the school premises and soon, a group of his relatives led by his uncle barged into the staff room, and thrashed the concerned teacher severely. The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed there. When other teachers tried to rescue their colleague, they were also thrashed by the student's relatives.

The group of relatives alleged that the victim teacher not only boxed the student's ear but also forced him to do sit-ups while holding his ears in front of the class. Later, the school authorities lodged a complaint at the local police station. The cops have registered a case under non-bailable Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per IANS.