West Bengal police have rescued a student, hours after he was abducted in front of his school, located on Selimpur road in Kolkata. During the inquiry, cops identified the elder brother of the abducted student's female friend as the mastermind behind this criminal plot.

The accused, who are absconding now, were first identified by the cops from the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the school. After that, by tracking the tower location of the student's cell phone, from which he managed to make a video call to his mother just before the abduction, the cops rescued him from the Kasba area on Monday night (September 11). However, the abductors managed to somehow escape, as per a report by IANS.

The female student admitted to having complained to her elder brother that even after she rejected the boy's proposal, he used to disturb her time and again. After that, her brother, along with his close associates, planned the boy's abduction.

Prima facie investigation has revealed that the intention of the abduction was to teach the victim a lesson and there was no issue of ransom involved with it. Before the abduction on Monday, the victim student was also thrashed by the abductors, as per IANS.