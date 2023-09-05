West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited the parents of Swapnadeep Kundu, an undergraduate student at Jadavpur University (JU) who died by suicide after allegedly being ragged, to her office in the Secretariat on Monday, September 5. The chief minister and the boy's parents also had a lengthy discussion, according to a report in PTI.

Banerjee guaranteed them that Swapnadeep’s mother would get a government job near their home in Bogula, Nadia district, and that the state government would pay for the deceased's younger brother's education.

Reportedly, she also informed them that the Bogula Hospital would be named after their deceased son and that a statue would be constructed on the premises in dedication to him.

What had happened



On Thursday, August 10, Swapnadeep, who was a fresher at Jadavpur University, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of the main boys’ hostel building just outside the campus. Swapnadeep had just joined the university then.

Following this, there was a huge uproar as other students came forward, detailing the instances of ragging that were happening in Jadavpur University, particularly by occupants of the main hostel building.

The police have also arrested 13 people so far in connection with the death. Most of these people used to live in the main hostel building, despite graduating from college.