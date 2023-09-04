After allegedly asking a few Muslim students in her class to "go to Pakistan", a teacher employed in the Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Tipu Nagar, Shivamogga was issued a transfer.

The incident took place on August 30.

According to sources who spoke to The New Indian Express, the teacher, identified as Manjula Devi, made these questionable remarks reacting to a few Class VI students quarrelling, despite repeatedly being asked to not cause a ruckus in her class.

Manjula Devi teaches Kannada in the school.





The teacher was transferred after a departmental inquiry was conducted, says Block Education Officer (BEO) Nagaraj P.



"According to the students and parents, when students created noise when she was teaching, the teacher attempted to beat them up. Then, one of the students recited the name of Allah. Then, the teacher allegedly asked the students to go to Pakistan where Allah is," the BEO said. He further revealed that he visited the school and conducted the inquiry after the complaint went viral.

The BEO said that he also spoke to the students. "Parents also lodged a complaint with the headmaster of the school. The headmaster also told me he was aware of the incident only after the parents raised the complaint," he said.

Further, when confronted, Manjula told the BEO that the students were making noise and not respecting her, hence she scolded them. She also denied all allegations that she asked the students to go to Pakistan, or insulted Allah.



Since the issue has become widespread and is also sensitive, the BEO said that he transferred her from the school.

"I have also conducted a departmental inquiry and submitted a report to the DDPI (Deputy Director of Public Instruction) besides informing the DC (District Collector) too," he added.