The National Medical Commission is opening its doors wide open for all those with grievances or suggestions. In a public notice dated September 1, the NMC announced that every Thursday, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, officials will listen to suggestions and grievances of the aggrieved and aim for a resolution. The first such hearing will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023, as stated in the notice signed by the Secretary of NMC.

"With a view to addressing grievances and giving a hearing in the matters related to National Medical Commission (NMC), it has been decided that Thursday, (11.00 am to 1.00 pm) of every week is designated as redressal/public hearing time for grievances/suggestions/query resolution," stated the notice.

"Secretary, NMC, with officials from all divisions, shall be hearing all the aggrieved representatives/persons/candidates etc. during this time," it went on to say.

Those who want to share their grievance in person need to send a brief of their grievance at least two days in advance by email to grievance_cell@nmc.org.in, stated the notice.

"Upon receipt of confirmation of the date, applicant can schedule a physical visit. A maximum of 2 individuals for each matter may please remain present at the assigned date," it concluded.