Published: 02nd September 2023
Starting September 7, every Thursday NMC to hear grievances related to the commission
Several stakeholders from the medical community are lauding this move of the National Medical Commission
The National Medical Commission is opening its doors wide open for all those with grievances or suggestions. In a public notice dated September 1, the NMC announced that every Thursday, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, officials will listen to suggestions and grievances of the aggrieved and aim for a resolution. The first such hearing will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023, as stated in the notice signed by the Secretary of NMC.
"With a view to addressing grievances and giving a hearing in the matters related to National Medical Commission (NMC), it has been decided that Thursday, (11.00 am to 1.00 pm) of every week is designated as redressal/public hearing time for grievances/suggestions/query resolution," stated the notice.
"Secretary, NMC, with officials from all divisions, shall be hearing all the aggrieved representatives/persons/candidates etc. during this time," it went on to say.
Those who want to share their grievance in person need to send a brief of their grievance at least two days in advance by email to grievance_cell@nmc.org.in, stated the notice.
"Upon receipt of confirmation of the date, applicant can schedule a physical visit. A maximum of 2 individuals for each matter may please remain present at the assigned date," it concluded.