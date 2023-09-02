Acclaimed actor R Madhavan was nominated as President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. This happened on September 1, Friday.

"Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you", tweeted Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India at 6.55 pm on September 1.

"Thank you so very much for the honour and kinds wishes Anurag Thakur ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations," replied R Madhavan at 7.20 pm.

It may be recalled that actor R Madhavan turned director for his latest film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and won the National Award for it. He was also seen in Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and so on. The 53-year-old will be taking over the reins of FTII, Pune from Shekhar Kapur.

Set up by the Government of India in 1960, FTII, Pune, Maharashtra, is one of the most prestigious institutions for filmmaking and acting in India.