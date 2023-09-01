During an examination, a student's health deteriorated due to heat, which led to his death in Bihar’s Samastipur. As per the officials, Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part 1 examinations were being conducted at Sant Kabir Mahavidyalaya located in the Mufassil area of Samastipur, when the student fainted.



Following this, the teacher and students present there took the student out of the room and helped him sit on a chair while the ambulance was informed. It is alleged that the ambulance arrived late. The deceased student has been identified as Amit Kumar.



As soon as the incident was reported, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dilip Kumar; Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Mufassil Police Station President Surendra Prasad Singh reached the spot with a large number of police personnel and sent the unconscious student to the hospital, where he died undergoing the treatment.



When the news of the student's death was received, anger spread among students who vandalised the college. The students claimed that neither fan nor water was arranged in the examination hall, in the scorching heat. Additionally, many other students also fainted due to the heat.



Speaking on this, Sadar SDO Dilip Kumar said, “The health of the student had deteriorated due to heat. He was sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment where he died. At present, efforts are being made to control the situation. The matter will be investigated. If the negligence of the college administration comes to light, action will be taken against them.”



Further investigation is underway, as stated in a report by ANI.