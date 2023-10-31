The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IKP Knowledge Park (IKP) to develop IP-related initiatives. The MoU was signed by Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, and Dr Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO, IKP.

"The scope of this MOU is to jointly work on projects in the Intellectual Property (IP) domain and technology management/commercialisation by utilising the IP expertise, national and international exposure, network, and outreach. NALSAR and IKP can share/exchange and collaborate towards capacity building and awareness activities in the IP domain to benefit the various stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem in India and across the globe," stated a press release by the university.

Additionally, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Chair of NALSAR Anindya Sircar, who was present at the signing ceremony, wishes to partner with IKP to mutually engage in knowledge exchange and participation in each other’s programmes relevant to IPRs and encourage visits from one party to the other by members of the academic, research and other staff to participate in training and capacity development programmes and other related activities, the release said.

According to the IKP website, IKP Knowledge Park is a 200-acre science park and incubator in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was set up with the mission to create a world-class ecosystem for fostering leading-edge innovation.