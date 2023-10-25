On the 25th anniversary of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, an institute known for its research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), an online master's programme was launched by the institute in collaboration with EdTech TalentSprint.

Together, they will introduce the online master's programme in Computer Science with specialisation in the AI/Machine Learning (ML) domain. It is a two-year programme curated by the faculty of IIIT Hyderabad.

Live interactive sessions and real-time clarification of doubts are what all those who opt for the course will get. They will also get to work on industry-relevant projects which will allow them to gain experience and enhance their employability. Mentors will be accessible too and upon completion of the course, the participant will receive a certification from IIIT Hyderabad.

Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, stated, "Our 25-year journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in AI research, teaching and innovation. Today, we stand as a beacon of innovation and a global leader in the field. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has not only nurtured exceptional talent but has also consistently delivered groundbreaking research contributions that have earned it global recognition. Launch of Online Masters programme underscores our commitment to providing an engaging and immersive learning experience that will equip working professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a fast-paced and ever-changing tech landscape."



Dr Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “Our commitment to nurturing tech talent aligns perfectly with IIIT Hyderabad's legacy of excellence. Over the years, TalentSprint and IIIT Hyderabad's collaboration has explored new paradigms to bring customized offerings that address changing needs. Bringing new learning options to learners, the Online Masters Programme aims to provide world-class technology education within the reach of aspiring and experienced tech professionals.”