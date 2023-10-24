Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Delhi University (DU), inaugurated the Pragyan Bhawan building on the North Campus to address the issue of space constraints. This was informed by the university officials as stated in a report by PTI.

Situated in a 4,600 square meters area, the building has 17 rooms. It will have nine classrooms as well as eight tutorial rooms, the statement revealed.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, while inaugurating the construction work of Pragyan Bhawan on Monday, October 23, said, "It is necessary to have infrastructural facilities along with qualified teachers for education."

"There seems to be a lack of building facilities in some places. With the construction of this new building, while the seating arrangements for studies will be expanded, modern-level infrastructural facilities will be available to the students," the VC said.

The maximum height of this building will be 36.8 meters. The total estimated time for construction of Pragyan Bhawan has been kept at 24 months.

"Keeping in mind every facility, there will be two lifts in this building. Provision for VRV centralised air conditioning system, UPS system, solar panel system and gas-based fire suppression system will also be made," the university officials said.