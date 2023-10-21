The Dean of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has sent an email to the students inviting them to an interactive seminar on Sanskrit shloka and mantra chanting to heal stress. According to the email, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an independent student body at the institute, the seminar will be conducted by a PhD scholar of IITB.

"We all have, at one time or the other, felt a need for connecting better with even ourselves amidst the ever-increasing stress, anxiety, and fear in our activities. There has been an increasing need for relieving stress through time-tested processes such as Sanskrit shloka and mantra chanting. Besides, mantra Meditation has always been an integral part of our glorious Sanskriti, culture and is authentic and time-tested. We will be sharing the techniques and science with all (sic)," the email reads.

"After the grand success of the event last year, IIT Bombay NFSE (Non-Formal Sanskrit Education) Sanskrit Cell presents a 30-minute lecture by a PhD student of IIT Bombay titled Chanting Sanskrit Shlokas and Mantras to Heal Stress to Benefit All," it adds. The event is scheduled for Monday, October 23, at 9 pm.

The move to conduct this seminar seems to have left the student body unimpressed. "Problem: Students from IITs all over the country committing suicides @iitbombay/ Solution: Chanting Sanskrit Shlokas and Mantras to heal stress/ No clinical trials No falsifiability tests/ Still call it "authentic" and a "science" #InstitueOfPseudosciences," tweeted APPSC.