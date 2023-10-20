Days after Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old student, jumped to his death at the reputed engineering institute, PES University, in Bengaluru, three professors of the varsity have been chargesheeted by the police in an abetment to suicide case. The student took the extreme step after being accused of cheating in an exam.

The incident took place in July at Bengaluru's PES University. After Prabhu's death, several student groups held protests, accusing the teachers involved, and the institute of harassment. An online petition was also initiated demanding justice for the student.

In a tweet today, October 20, an X (formerly Twitter) user who goes by the name of St Broseph, and claims to be a social activist from Bengaluru, shared the names of the three chargesheeted professors in a tweet. "Here are the names of THREE FACULTY MEMBERS OF PES UNIVERSITY CHARGESHEETED BY THE POLICE for IPC Section 306 - Abetment to suicide. These people were with Aditya Prabhu before his death: Ajay Massand - Associate Professor, Kannan PS - CoE (Controller of Examination) and Karthik S - Professor," the tweet says. The same X thread was shared by the Instagram handle run by Aditya Prabhu's cousin sister, @justiceforadityaprabhu.

"We firmly believe that there were at least one or two more people involved in Aditya's death, based on the CCTV footage seen by his aunt. However, important to note that ALL 3 CHARGESHEETED are still listed on PES University website as ACTIVE FACULTY," the user claims in a subsequent tweet.

"It is ABSOLUTELY ridiculous that despite an official chargesheet and case by the police, PES University is still letting alleged suicide abettors interact with students. These people SHOULD HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED THE NEXT DAY! Yet PES still proudly flaunts them on website," the user states further.