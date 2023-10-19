Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) on October 18, Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal for collaborative research and creation of new knowledge to enhance the availability of highly qualified manpower in different areas of Engineering and Technology, Science and allied areas in the country, shared a press release issued by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University.

As per the agreement, both institutions shall encourage interactions between their respective research fellows, faculty members, scientists and students through the exchange of personnel for limited periods for research, organise conferences and seminars and both SOA and NIT Warangal shall allow students from the other institution to do internship in its organisation.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, informed the press release issued by SOA.

SOA and NIT Warangal, the MoU says, shall make provision for sharing their respective research, publications and development facilities to promote academic and research interaction, permit the exchange of software, other materials and components developed in-house in the areas of cooperation and provide access to library facilities to scientists, faculty members and students.