A student from Warangal who came to Hyderabad to attend coaching classes for competitive exams hanged herself to death in her hostel room at Chikkadapally, a locality in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Soon after, the news of 23-year-old M Pravallika's suicide broke, hundreds of students gathered outside the hostel at Ashok Nagar, accusing the government of failing to provide jobs to unemployed youth. The police rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

Pravallika was living in Brindavan Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar. She joined a coaching centre to prepare for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group II exam. She allegedly took the extreme step as she was unable to get any job.

Online reports also stated that the young woman, who aspired to be a civil servant, was distressed about the repeated cancellation of public exams. Hence, she took her own life.

The Chikkadpally police are investigating the matter.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.