Today, Friday, October 13, at the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar Global Peace Auditorium in Gachibowli, 1,745 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were conferred their degrees during the 23rd convocation ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries like Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), who presided as the chief guest; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana; and Chief Rector of UoH was the guest of honour. Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor of the university and Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, were also present at the event.

At the event, 295 PhD scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their academic accomplishments.

The Chancellor's Award was bestowed upon five professors for their contribution to teaching, research and corporate life of the university. These include Dr Rahul Kumar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences; Dr N Sri Ram Gopal, Associate Professor in the School of Physics; Dr Swati Ghosh Acharyya, Professor in the School of Engineering Sciences & Technology; Dr Murali Banovath, Associate Professor in the School of Chemistry; and Dr P Murugan, Assistant Professor in the School of Management Studies.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof BJ Rao emphasised the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to meet national expectations, particularly through the redesigned curriculum for Integrated PG courses.

Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, in his convocation speech, inspired the graduating students and scholars to work for both themselves and their country.

He said, "Our country is a place where a lot of exciting things are happening".

The UGC chief highlighted the rapid growth of India, projecting it as the soon-to-be third-largest economy in the world. He urged the young graduates to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges accompanying this growth and underscored the significance of providing quality education.