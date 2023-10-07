The Odisha government on Friday, October 6, created teaching and non-teaching posts for Odia University. The move came after a month of its opening, which was on September 5.

The government, under the Odia University Act of 2017, created 21 teaching posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor, besides seven non-teaching posts. The university offers an Integrated MA-PhD programme in three departments: Odia Language and Literature, Linguistics and Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies. As per the government, each department will have seven faculty members, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The appointment of professor, associate professor and assistant professor will be made in the ratio of 1:2:4. The three departments currently have courses like Manuscriptology, Translation and NLP, all of which are primarily skill and job-oriented. Each department has 24 seats and all of them have been occupied. However, as the permanent infrastructure of the university at Satyabadi is yet to be ready, it is currently operating from a temporary campus at Sakhigopal Panthashala in Puri district.

As far as non-teaching posts are concerned, junior and senior assistants, as well as section officer posts have been created. Officials in the Higher Education department said all the posts will be governed as per provisions of the Odia University Act, 2017, and the statutes frames thereunder.

Earlier in August this year, the state government had appointed Sabita Pradhan as the first Vice-Chancellor of the university, as per TNIE.