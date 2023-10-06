On Thursday, October 5, a 23-year-old student pursuing medicine was found dead at her residence in Mysuru, Karnataka, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

The student, identified as Sudhalakshmi, was pursuing her second year in medicine at a prestigious medical college in Ujire. As per sources from the police, the student was under extreme stress and was feeling very low.

In her death note, Sudhalakshmi stated that no one was responsible for her death. She was found hanging at her residence in Chamundipuram on the morning of October 5, Thursday.

Once police received the complaint, they visited the students' residence, recovered the suicide note and registered a case regarding the same.

Another recent death

It may be recalled that recently, a 28-year-old doctor, serving in the Anaesthesiology department at the Kollegal sub-division hospital, was found death in a suspicious manner recently. Hailing from Chennai, the doctor's wedding was fixed for 2024, it was stated in a report by Deccan Herald. It was also reported that she maintained a cordial relationship with all.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.

