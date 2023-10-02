Popular EdTech platform Unacademy has once again grabbed headlines after a video of one of its teachers started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, teacher Awadh Ojha can be seen comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Muhammad Ghori.

The video, posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user on Sunday, October 1 has received more than 66,000 views on the social media platform, close to 2,500 likes and more than 700 retweets so far.

In the video, Awadh Ojha, an educator at Unacademy was heard saying in Hindi, “What are we waiting for… the Constitution should be abolished. Now it is time for him (Narendra Modi) to wear a crown… Modi dynasty. If the Mughal dynasty has been removed from the chapters, we will learn about other dynasties.. Modi dynasty. Even Mohommaed Ghori did not have any offspring, his commanders were his children.”

The teacher also commented on the recent clashes between politicians during the parliamentary session.

“New parliament should be made his palace. What an excellent parliament building where everyone is abusing each other,” he was heard saying.

This is not the first time an Unacademy teacher has grabbed headlines for their political comments. Recently, another educator, Karan Sangwan was sacked by Unacademy, over his remark to ‘vote for educated candidates’ during a lecture whose video had gone viral.