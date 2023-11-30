The parents of the arrested students of an Agriculture University in Jammu and Kashmir have appealed to the police and Jammu and Kashmir administration for leniency. The parents stated that their children's careers would be at stake if the youngsters were not granted pardon by the authorities.

The students were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising objectionable slogans after the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, according to PTI.



The President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti said that the students deserve another chance and demanded a reconsideration.

This statement comes as students of the two colleges in the region, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir, and NIT (National Institute of Technology), Srinagar made anti-national remarks.



The families of the seven students at Shuhuma in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir met senior police officials of Ganderbal police and sought leniency for them.



The advocate representing all of the students said, "I am speaking on behalf of all the seven families from Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora that it was an unfortunate, uncalled for, and unwarranted incident. We all condemn it. It should not have happened."



The lawyer further added that the students were intelligent, had qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, and were pursuing their BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science) degrees, despite having a poor background.



He further appealed to the students to live with brotherhood and focus on their careers and studies.



Several other political parties and various other religious conglomerates denounced the act, calling it blasphemous, and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.