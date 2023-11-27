The eighth India Water Impact Summit was a three-day summit held under the joint aegis of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The summit was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India; Igor Papič, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation from the Republic of Slovenia in the presence of Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources (DoWR), River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (RD & GR) Ministry of Jal Shakti; G Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG; Dr Vinod Tare, Founding head of cGanga and Professor at IIT Kanpur, and Sanmit Ahuja, an expert of cGanga, IIT Kanpur.

The theme of the eighth India Water Impact Summit was Development vis-à-vis Land, Water and Rivers, aimed at uniting scientific experts, stakeholders, and government representatives to address dynamic challenges and opportunities in India's water sector.

Addressing the inaugural session, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India highlighted collaborative projects in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on utilising crop residues to reduce pollution in Delhi.

The second day saw a significant agreement between India and Slovenia on space science technology and satellite usage for river basin management.

The last day of the summit jointly organised with the Climate Investment and Impact Summit, witnessed the presentation of numerous new initiatives by the industry including the concept of the Internet of Underwater Things, a revolutionary approach to underwater networks, drawing significant attention.