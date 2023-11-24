The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, on Thursday, November 23, elected new office bearers for the EFLU Teachers’ Association.



Dr Srinivas Lankala of the Department of Communication has been elected as the President of the teachers’ association while Dr Utpal Lahiri from Linguistics has bagged the position of Vice-President. These developments were announced in an official release by the EFLUTA issued on November 23.



“Other office bearers included Dr. Sherin B.S as the General Secretary, Dr. Hariprasad Athanickal as the Joint Secretary, Dr. Sanjay Kumar as the Treasurer, and Dr. Anu Pande and Dr. Venkatesh Vaditya as the members of the Executive Committee,” the notice added.



The results were announced on Thursday evening by a three-member committee of returning officers, comprising Prof VB Tharakeshwar, Prof Suvarna Lakshmi, and Dr Hrishikesh Ingle, appointed by an extraordinary meeting of the General Body on November 14, the document said.



As per the EFLUTA's constitution, the new team will hold office for two years. The EFLUTA represents the interests of the faculty members of the premier central university dedicated to the study of Languages and Humanities. Its leadership will also include two members from the university's regional campuses at Lucknow and Shillong once those campuses elect their representatives.