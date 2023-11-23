The syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) has been reduced to align it with the curriculum rationalised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other school boards for the upcoming session on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced this change in an official notification on November 22.

“It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25,” it added.

NTA officials confirmed the move was against the backdrop of CBSE and school boards rationalising their syllabus.

Eligibility criteria modified

Apart from the examination syllabus, the National Medical Commission has also introduced changes in the eligibility criteria for NEET-UG 2024.

Now, students who have pursued Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology along with English even as additional subjects after passing Class XII from duly recognised boards will be eligible to appear in NEET UG.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said that this decision will be applicable even to those students whose applications were previously rejected.

The candidates must have undergone two years of regular or continuous study of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, in Class XI and XII with practical, along with English, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the NMC said in the public notice.

The two-year study was required to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates.

Further, the study of Biology and Biotechnology or any other requisite subject, could not be completed as an additional subject after passing Class XII, the notice said.