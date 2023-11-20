In an unfortunate incident at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters in Mumbai, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student after spiking her drink, reports PTI.

According to information received by PTI from an official, The assault took place in the Chembur Postal Colony area on the intervening night of Wednesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 16. It was also informed that both the accused have been arrested.

The victim, residing in quarters allotted to her father who works at BARC, was alone due to her father's work commitments in a different place, states PTI. The accused and the victim knew each other, the official said. One of the accused, aged 26 and also associated with BARC, invited a male friend to his residence on Wednesday night when his family members were away.

Needing an induction cooking system, the accused called the victim to bring one from her place. After chatting with the accused and his friend, the victim was offered a spiked soft drink, rendering her unconscious. Subsequently, the accused and his friend allegedly raped her, as reported by PTI.

The victim regained consciousness in the early hours, reported the incident to neighbours, family, and filed a complaint at the Chembur police station. An FIR was registered against the 26-year-old man and his 30-year-old friend, both residents of Govandi, under various IPC sections, including 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 34 (common intention).

The two accused are currently in police custody.