The 14th Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) will be held today, November 20, Monday, informed Vice-Chancellor Surinder Singh, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Karnataka on Saturday, November 18, the VC had also shared that the University Grants Commission's (UGC) Chairperson Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will be the chief guest who will deliver the convocation address and give away gold medals and prizes.

A total of 2,546 graduates will be receiving their degrees and diplomas in various faculties, 49 candidates will be awarded PhDs and 55 academic toppers will be presented with 84 medals and awards.

"The JSS AHER has secured 34th rank and has maintained its position among the top 50 universities in the country for the last eight consecutive years. While JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty is ranked fourth and JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, is ranked seventh among the pharmacy colleges in the country. JSS Dental College and Hospital is ranked eleventh among the dental institutions in the country and JSS Medical College is ranked 37th among the medical institutions in the country," he said, as per The New Indian Express report.