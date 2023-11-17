Recently, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to the prime accused in a student suicide case. The person was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on October 13, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case.

Earlier in October, a 26-year-old PG medical student of a private medical college in Nagercoil of the Kanniyakumari district died by suicide. Justice V Sivagnanam granted bail to Paramasivan, a faculty member of the college and one of the suspects in the case, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

During the hearing, the prosecution said that the girl in her suicide note mentioned the name of Paramasivan and two others. The counsel appearing for CBCID (Criminal Investigation Department), the agency investigating the case, said that according to the investigation, there is no sexual harassment committed by the petitioner.

Hence, considering the fact, and the period of his incarceration, the court granted bail and ordered him to appear before the trial court once in 15 days. The court also said that in case the accused absconds, a fresh FIR can be registered under 229 (A) IPC section. Notably, the court has already granted anticipatory bail to another accused in the case, as per The New Indian Express.