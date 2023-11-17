A scuffle at a school staff council meeting in Kerala's Kozhikode district resulted in seven teachers being injured. The husband of one faculty member, who is also a teacher at a different school, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The incident took place at Eravannur AUP School, at Narikkuni earlier this week. It gained public attention when a purported video showing teachers fighting went viral on social media. As it brought shame to the teaching fraternity, an inquiry by the education department has also been ordered into the incident, as per a report by PTI.

According to police, an argument erupted over a student's complaint which was forwarded to the childline by a teacher in the school. A heated quarrel began when the husband of the woman teacher, who had reportedly forwarded the complaint, came to the institution to pick her up. When he saw other teachers blaming his wife over the incident in the staff council meeting, MP Shaji, who is a teacher at a different school, started arguing with them, which then resulted in the clash.

Based on a complaint from the school authorities, Shaji was arrested on Wednesday, November 15, under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 294b (uttering any obscene words), a police official said. He was also produced before a local court on Wednesday, November 15, as per PTI.