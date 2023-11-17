On Friday, November 17, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced a new master's course for its Abu Dhabi campus! The course is scheduled to start in January 2024, the institute added.

What is this new proposed course? MTech in Energy Transition and Sustainability! IIT Delhi said that it aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors by offering a comprehensive and multifaceted understanding of technology, public policy, and environmental sustainability issues in the energy sector. The last date to apply for this programme is November 27, as per a report by IANS.

The institute also stated that prospective candidates will have to undergo a rigorous selection process for the course, in line with IIT Delhi’s stringent academic standards. “Details may be found at: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/ (under the Admissions tab: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/postgraduate-programs),” IIT Delhi said in a notice.

IIT Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have partnered with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to announce a scholarship for students opting for its inaugural master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability at the upcoming Abu Dhabi campus.



It said that the master’s programme will provide a robust foundation on technologies and policies related to the energy transition, as per IANS. It will also allow candidates to specialise in two areas that are: Technologies for Decarbonisation and Economics, Policy and Planning for Energy Transition.