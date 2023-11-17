Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow announces the commencement of applications for its two-year, alternate weekend MBA programme designed exclusively for working executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The unique Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE) will be conducted at the institute's Noida campus and is tailored for individuals currently employed as working professionals.

This program, a first of its kind, aims to provide a pathway to a successful career and a better future through top-notch faculty, a diverse group of classmates, and competitive courses, all without the need to leave one's current job. The application deadline is 20th November 2023, and interested candidates can apply using the following link: https://www.iiml.ac.in/wmp- instructions.

Prof S Venkataramanaiah, Chairperson, Admissions at the Noida Campus, IIM Lucknow, emphasised, "The PGPWE programme offers highly rewarding career growth without requiring participants to leave their current jobs. It exposes them to global business trends through a two-week international immersion module with prestigious business schools in Europe."

The PGPWE programme consists of four terms in the first year and three terms in the second year. Students attend classes every alternate weekend at IIM Lucknow's Noida Campus, arriving on Friday afternoon and departing on Sunday evening. Each term comprises seven visits spread over three months, offering a variety of electives alongside general modules such as Management Information Systems and Designing Work Organisation.

The programme includes elective courses in Decision Sciences, Business Environment, Communication, Marketing Management, and more. A highlight of the programme is a two-week international immersive experience at one of Europe's top business schools, providing a cross-cultural understanding of global management challenges.

What's the eligibility criteria?

- Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline and have a minimum of three years of full-time work experience

- Admission requires a valid Graduate Management Admission Test/Graduate Record Examinations (GMAT/GRE) score, a Common Admission Test (CAT) score, or a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score. Alternatively, candidates can opt for the PGPWE Entrance Exam, scheduled for December 17, 2023, at IIM Lucknow's Noida Campus

- Shortlisted candidates will undergo a writing ability test and a personal interview