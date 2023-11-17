The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) representatives submitted a representation to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi on November 16, Thursday, seeking an immediate announcement of the Dr S Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) results which have been due for over 13 months, it is alleged. Also, no information about the PDF registration for the 2023-24 academic year was another concern highlighted by the association's representatives.

The association, in its letter, mentioned that they sent numerous emails to UGC about the matter but regrettably, each time they received the same response saying the results would be declared on the UGC website as soon as possible. "However, we have not received any specific details or a concrete timeline", it said.

Doctoral candidates affected

The association highlighted that many doctoral candidates are eagerly waiting for the results as they rely on "this fellowship to fulfil their dreams and advance their academic and research careers". However, "this delay is causing unnecessary uncertainty and stress", it added.

With no hopes of assurance from the UGC regarding when exactly the results will be declared, AIRSA's General Secretary Sudheer Paul said, "It is more than a year since the registrations. Till now, there are no concrete details as to when the results will be out. It seems like the UGC does not want to spend money on research."

Moreover, "The fellowship budget allocation has been reduced along with the number of beneficiaries. From 2009 to 2014, there was a proper mechanism followed with regard to the registration, results and fellowship timelines. However, there is no mechanism being followed now," Paul alleges.

"Two months is abundant time to cross check the fellowship entries and announce the results in a week," he claims, adding that the the notification for the Dr S Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship was officially released on September 5, 2022, and the application deadline ended on October 10, 2022.

Future plans

Disclosing details further, Paul told EdexLive that they are planning to meet the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan next week. "We have already asked his office for an appointment. We were assured that an appointment would be given but owing to the assembly elections in a few states, the minister seems unavailable," he said, adding that they are expecting to meet the minister next week.

"We are also planning to stage a protest during the Parliament session and seek support from ministers, regional parties and national parties," he said.

More about Dr S Radhakrishnan PDF

Launched by UGC, this fellowship's objective is to offer an opportunity to carry out research work and the benefits of getting a fellowship and contingency grant for three years. The post-doctoral degree students are eligible to apply for this fellowship. As per the UGC guidelines, altogether 900 slots are available, among which, 30% slots will be reserved for women candidates.

In terms of reward, the selected candidates will get:

Fellowship: Rs 50,000 per month

Contingency: Rs 50,000 per annum

EscortReader Assistance: Rs 3,000 per annum is fixed for PwD (Person with Disability) students