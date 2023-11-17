On Thursday, November 16, a school teacher was shot at by unidentified gunmen. They also snatched his motorcycle and purse.

According to a police official, the school teacher was returning home when the incident took place at Latabari in the Bokakhat area of the Golaghat district of the state. It happened during the afternoon, as per a report by PTI.

"He was coming when two miscreants shot at him. They took away his motorcycle and snatched the purse," the official added.

The teacher, identified as Uday Changmai of Difalupathar High School, sustained a bullet injury on his left leg. He was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital after preliminary treatment at a local health centre.

"We have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," the official said further, as per PTI.

India is not the only country, however, where teachers have fallen victim to such incidents. About four days ago, teachers, students and parents of Sacred Heart Convention School in Thailand paid their respects to Sirada Sinprasert, a teacher who was killed by a stray bullet during a gun attack on vocational students on Saturday, November 11.

According to a report by Thai PBS World, a religious ceremony was also held at the school for the teacher, who had taught there for 27 years.