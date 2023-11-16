A 14-year-old student from a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district ended her life by consuming poison after alleged molestation and threat to circulate her obscene video. A 24-year-old person has been accused in the matter.

Talib, the accused, is a resident of the girl's village. Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against him, but he was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail. He had been allegedly pressurising the girl to give a statement in his favour in court. Disturbed by this, she took the extreme step, as per a report by IANS.



Shamli Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh said that the accused has been arrested and is now in jail, with a case under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 306 (abetment for suicide) registered against him. Additionally, the charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.

The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distress call from his daughter on Tuesday, November 14. She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her into giving a favourable statement in the court by threatening to make it public.

Hours later, she chose to end her life. Family members rushed the student to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, as per IANS.