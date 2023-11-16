A 44-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a minor girl during a bus journey in the north Kerala district of Kozhikode. Police on today, Thursday, November 16 informed that the incident took place on Wednesday (November 15) evening within the Thamarassery police station limits.



The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl, and the accused, identified as Shanavas, is facing charges under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said, as per a report by PTI.

"He is scheduled to be produced before the court later on Thursday," the police officials added.

A similar incident has come to light on the same day in Maharashtra. Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy by luring him with the promise of providing him firecrackers, as per a report by ANI.

"The incident occurred when the minor was bursting crackers near his house. The accused allegedly lured him into a nearby building with the promise of more fireworks and assaulted him sexually. The suspect also reportedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the incident to anyone," an Antop Hill Police Station official said.