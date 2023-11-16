A Class IX tribal girl student of a government-run school was found hanging in her hostel room in Motu, in the Malkangiri district of Odisha. The incident took place on Wednesday, November 15. Mystery surrounds the girl's death.

The deceased was a resident of Ginipalli village under Kalimela block. She was studying at Madhusudan High School in Motu. An FIR was lodged with the local police and the student's parents have been informed about the incident, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

District Welfare Officer Prafulla Bhujabala said that the girl reportedly died by suicide. However, the reason behind the girl's extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A similar incident of suicide was reported this month. On November 10, a 21-year-old student from Azim Premji University, Sarjapur, died by suicide. He allegedly jumped from the sixteenth floor of the varsity building. The student was from Hyderabad and was residing in the boys' hostel on the Sarjapur campus.

In a suicide note recovered by the police on November 14, the student cited academic pressure as the reason for this extreme step. As per news reports, he was not interested in pursuing a course in Science.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666