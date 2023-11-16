A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team detained a panchayat samiti member and four college students from Jeypore in Odisha's Koraput district for their alleged involvement in ganja trafficking. Police today, Thursday, November 16, informed about the detention.

A team from the NCB regional office in Bengaluru conducted a raid on a rented residence in the Parabeda area of Jeypore, where the students were residing. The operation took place on Tuesday night, November 14, as per a report by PTI.

The NCB had recently apprehended a few ganja traffickers in Karnataka. During interrogation, the arrested traffickers in Karnataka disclosed their links with the students in Odisha, identifying them as their suppliers. Koraput Superintendent of Police Avinash Sonkar said that the NCB team has not informed them about the raid yet.

"Currently, we are in contact with them to obtain further details of the case," the SP said. According to him, the local police became aware of the NCB raid after the families of the students filed a missing complaint at the Jeypore town police station, as per PTI.

A day ago, on November 15, Karnataka's Shivamogga police arrested two people and seized 250 grams of ganja. Another two people were arrested by Kerala's Pothanikkad police and 20 kg of ganja was seized in the raid.