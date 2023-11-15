A minor female student was found dead in a private college hostel today, November 15. The deceased student has been identified as Shabana, an undergraduate student of Heritage College at Anandapur on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, as stated in a report by IANS.

According to the report, she was a resident of Bokaro and had come to Kolkata to graduate in arts from the same college. The deceased resided at the female students' hostel of the same institute. The report also states that she was alone in her room as her other roommates were away due to the festive season.

The local Anandapur police recovered the body from her room at around 8.30 am on Wednesday and sent it for post-mortem. Although the actual cause of her death is yet to be known, the investigating cops suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, the actual cause of death will be determined based on the pending autopsy report.

The police have already recovered her phone and are checking call lists, SMS and WhatsApp messages to get a clue on this count. Her family members at Bokaro have been informed and they are expected to arrive in Kolkata by this evening, as stated in a report by IANS.