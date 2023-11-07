A headmaster of a local school was thrashed by the villagers of Balasore's Bhograi Block on Monday, November 6 as he was allegedly accused of molesting a girl student, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



Gobinda Jena, Headmaster of Mundhabani Nodal School, allegedly had molested a Class VIII girl inside the school premises according to the villagers.



The news was out when the girl displayed reluctance in returning to school the next day which roused her parent's suspicions. After repetitive questioning, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents.



Admittance of crime

As per reports by The New Indian Express, the villagers confronted the accused headmaster on Monday, November 6. Accordingly, the school managing committee convened a meeting which was attended by villagers, the girl's parents, teachers and the accused headmaster, where he had reportedly admitted to his crime. The villagers demanded strict action against him and his immediate dismissal from service.



While interacting with the media people, the headmaster reportedly denied the charge against him which further angered the villagers whence he was thrashed by them.



Though no police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, block education officer (BEO) Kamal Lochan Biswal said after being apprised by members of the school management committee, local cluster research centre coordinator (CRCC) Lambodhar Jena was sent to the school to probe the matter.



Biswal further added that the CRCC had recorded the confession of the headmaster and further disciplinary action will be taken against him.