The students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT-BHU) have alleged that another female student faced sexual harassment two days before the latest incident that took place on November 1.



Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest the accused who allegedly molested the student on the IIT-BHU campus on November 1, leading to a series of protests at the campus, reported PTI.



Pranav Suresh, Vice-President of IIT-BHU Students' Parliament, a students' group of the institute, in a video statement, said, "While the current incident occurred on Wednesday night, another female student was molested by three men who touched her inappropriately and fled from the spot on Monday night. She lodged a complaint regarding the matter with the proctorial board."



Suresh claimed that such incidents have become common on the campus and are committed by outsiders who easily enter the campus.



IIT-BHU Proctor Sunil Mohan, while stating that proper action is taken on every complaint raised by students, declined to speak about Monday's incident.



The police, however, said they had no information about this incident, reported PTI. Bhelupur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Kumar Singh said, "The university administration has not informed us about any such incident."



Hundreds of BHU students held a protest on Thursday, November 2, over the alleged molestation of a female student on campus on Wednesday night.



According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorbike forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near the Karman Baba temple.



The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, took her pictures and recorded a video of the act.