A police complaint was filed against four students from The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU), Hyderabad, with Osmania University Police station by Y Suresh Babu, an assistant professor at the university. The professor, who is visually impaired, alleged that he was prevented from leaving the administration block after his work hours on Friday, November 3, by the students.

The incident was part of protests that had been taking place on the campus after a rape complaint from one of the university students. The protests resumed after the Dussehra holidays demanding the replacement of the proctor and vice-chancellor, reported The New Indian Express.

The professor, who pressed his Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, said the students had hindered his movement and threatened him against leaving the premises.

The complaint by Suresh Babu said that he was trying to leave the Administrative Block after work when the students prevented him from leaving through any of the three gates without showing any concern that he was visually impaired.

When he requested them along with attender Sai and a few security guards to let him go, they kept shouting at him which scared him. He said it was a violation of human rights and rights of the persons with disabilities and named the students as Vijay Ivan, Ibrahim Khan, Aryan Thakoor, Shireen Alan, and others.

Cases have been registered with Osmania University Police against the students under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 92(a) (atrocities against persons with disabilities) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

No headway in investigation

Meanwhile, despite efforts, the Osmania University police could not make any headway in the investigation of the rape case that has been registered with them, added TNIE.

The police examined several hours of CCTV footage but made no progress. They also asked the rape victim to identify the two culprits if they appear in the footage and yet they had no breakthrough.

The police seem to have ruled out the possibility of the involvement of students on the campus and are now trying to find out if they were from outside. The professors who live close to the crime spot said that they neither saw any rape incident nor heard any screams.